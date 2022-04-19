Kazakh Security Committee Detained Group of Persons on Suspicion of Espionage, Treason

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday that it had detained a group of people, including a foreign citizen, on suspicion of espionage and treason.

"The National Security Committee detained a group of people, including a foreign citizen, on suspicion of espionage, high treason, illegal collection and disclosure of state secrets," the committee said in a statement.

The committee initiated criminal cases that are classified, therefore, other information is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation, the statement added.