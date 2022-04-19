UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Security Committee Detained Group Of Persons On Suspicion Of Espionage, Treason

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022)  The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday that it had detained a group of people, including a foreign citizen, on suspicion of espionage and treason.

"The National Security Committee detained a group of people, including a foreign citizen, on suspicion of espionage, high treason, illegal collection and disclosure of state secrets," the committee said in a statement.

The committee initiated criminal cases that are classified, therefore, other information is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation, the statement added.

