Kazakh Security Forces Free Former Presidential Residence In Almaty - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Kazakhstan's law enforcement officers have freed the former presidential residence in Almaty and have regained control over all government facilities' buildings in the city, the Kazakh national TV channel Khabar 24 reported on Thursday

The broadcaster added that the main square of Almaty was also now under control of Kazakh security forces.

