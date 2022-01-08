Kazakh Security Forces in Full Control of Western Aktobe Region - Ministry

Kazakh security forces regained full control of the western Aktobe province and its main city, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) - Kazakh security forces regained full control of the western Aktobe province and its main city, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"The situation in Aktobe and the surrounding region is under full control of our law enforcers.

Public order is being duly maintained," it said in a statement.

A curfew has been declared from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Violent protests erupted in the city a week ago after fuel prices rose.