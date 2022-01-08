UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Security Forces In Full Control Of Western Aktobe Region - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 12:44 PM

Kazakh Security Forces in Full Control of Western Aktobe Region - Ministry

Kazakh security forces regained full control of the western Aktobe province and its main city, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) - Kazakh security forces regained full control of the western Aktobe province and its main city, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"The situation in Aktobe and the surrounding region is under full control of our law enforcers.

Public order is being duly maintained," it said in a statement.

A curfew has been declared from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Violent protests erupted in the city a week ago after fuel prices rose.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry January From P

Recent Stories

Novak Djokovic lawyers say he had Covid-19 in Dec

Novak Djokovic lawyers say he had Covid-19 in Dec

43 seconds ago
 Belarus's Lukashenko Speaks With Tokayev About Sit ..

Belarus's Lukashenko Speaks With Tokayev About Situation in Kazakhstan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Former Kazakh President Nazarbayev Currently in Ca ..

Former Kazakh President Nazarbayev Currently in Capital of Kazakhstan - Spokesma ..

4 minutes ago
 Australia declare at 265-6, lead England by 387 in ..

Australia declare at 265-6, lead England by 387 in 4th Ashes Test

6 minutes ago
 Mexico Covid death toll passes 300,000

Mexico Covid death toll passes 300,000

6 minutes ago
 Dortmund chief argues against football behind clos ..

Dortmund chief argues against football behind closed doors

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.