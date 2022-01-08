UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Security Forces Kill 6 'Terrorists' In Taraz Operation - Regional Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:38 AM

A security operation in the Kazakh city of Taraz led to six "terrorists" being killed and seven police officers hurt, provincial authorities told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) A security operation in the Kazakh city of Taraz led to six "terrorists" being killed and seven police officers hurt, provincial authorities told Sputnik on Saturday.

There were no civilian casualties. Calm has been restored in the city on the border with Kyrgyzstan. Protesters have been cleared from the main square, and public transport services run as usual, although the internet blackout persists.

