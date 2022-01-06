UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault On Police Building In Almaty

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Building in Almaty

Law enforcement troops repelled the attack on an Almaty district police department building, police spokesperson Saltanat Azirbek said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Law enforcement troops repelled the attack on an Almaty district police department building, police spokesperson Saltanat Azirbek said on Thursday.

According to Azirbek, cited by Sputnik Kazakhstan, attackers have been eliminated.

Another assault on the police headquarters in the city occurred overnight when a group of protesters tried to storm the building but were also eliminated.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Police Almaty Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake aff ..

NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

45 seconds ago
 PAF C-130 airlifts relief goods for flood affected ..

PAF C-130 airlifts relief goods for flood affected areas of Gwadar

48 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorro ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Kasur

50 seconds ago
 164 doctors dismissed under PEEDA act

164 doctors dismissed under PEEDA act

52 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: CM Sindh

9 minutes ago
 Govt responds political negativity with public ser ..

Govt responds political negativity with public service: Chief Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.