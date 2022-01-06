Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Building in Almaty

Law enforcement troops repelled the attack on an Almaty district police department building, police spokesperson Saltanat Azirbek said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Law enforcement troops repelled the attack on an Almaty district police department building, police spokesperson Saltanat Azirbek said on Thursday.

According to Azirbek, cited by Sputnik Kazakhstan, attackers have been eliminated.

Another assault on the police headquarters in the city occurred overnight when a group of protesters tried to storm the building but were also eliminated.