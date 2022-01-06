Kazakh Servicemen Leave Main Square of Almaty After Encirclement of Protesters, Gunfire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kazakh military personnel have ended their encirclement of hundreds of protesters in Almaty's Republic Square and left the area, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported on Thursday.

Earlier, Sputnik reported sounds of gunfire after armored personnel carriers brought in military contingents into the protest-ridden city center.

The encirclement has been lifted and all military elements have left the square, with at least two flag-waving protesters remaining on the scene, the outlet reported.

Protests against an increase in gas prices in Kazakhstan, ongoing since 2022 began, turned violent overnight Wednesday when demonstrators clashed with the police. The issue then rose to the national unrest throughout Wednesday to Thursday as the internet was switched off across the country and some domestic broadcasters temporarily ceased operations.

On Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in several regions of Kazakhstan, particularly affected by riots, but then extended it to the whole country until January 19.

Tokayev also dismissed the government and took lead of the country's Security Council. Overnight Thursday, he held the first meeting of the council as its leader, and said that he has requested the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan against what he described as "a terrorist threat." The organization agreed to deploy peacekeeping forces to the country for a time-limited period.