UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Servicemen Leave Main Square Of Almaty After Encirclement Of Protesters, Gunfire

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Kazakh Servicemen Leave Main Square of Almaty After Encirclement of Protesters, Gunfire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kazakh military personnel have ended their encirclement of hundreds of protesters in Almaty's Republic Square and left the area, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported on Thursday.

Earlier, Sputnik reported sounds of gunfire after armored personnel carriers brought in military contingents into the protest-ridden city center.

The encirclement has been lifted and all military elements have left the square, with at least two flag-waving protesters remaining on the scene, the outlet reported.

Protests against an increase in gas prices in Kazakhstan, ongoing since 2022 began, turned violent overnight Wednesday when demonstrators clashed with the police. The issue then rose to the national unrest throughout Wednesday to Thursday as the internet was switched off across the country and some domestic broadcasters temporarily ceased operations.

On Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in several regions of Kazakhstan, particularly affected by riots, but then extended it to the whole country until January 19.

Tokayev also dismissed the government and took lead of the country's Security Council. Overnight Thursday, he held the first meeting of the council as its leader, and said that he has requested the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan against what he described as "a terrorist threat." The organization agreed to deploy peacekeeping forces to the country for a time-limited period.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet Riots Police Almaty Lead Kazakhstan January Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab schools to be reopened from Jan 7: Secreta ..

Punjab schools to be reopened from Jan 7: Secretary School

2 minutes ago
 Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

Tourism booming in Pakistan, claims Fawad

10 minutes ago
 Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship Smartphone Designed for F ..

Meet S21 FE 5G: Flagship Smartphone Designed for Fans of All Kinds

11 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.