UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Special Services Prevent Terrorist Attack In Nur-Sultan - Security Committee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Kazakh Special Services Prevent Terrorist Attack in Nur-Sultan - Security Committee

Kazakh security services have prevented a terrorist attack in the capital of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the National Security Committee said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Kazakh security services have prevented a terrorist attack in the capital of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the National Security Committee said on Thursday.

"On March 25, 2020, as a result of operational-search measures, the National Security Committee detained a follower of a destructive religious movement in Nur-Sultan.

He is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in the capital under the influence of the ideology of the Islamic State international terrorist group [IS, banned in Russia]," the statement said.

According to the press service, an improvised explosive device with striking components was seized during the operation.

A criminal case was launched against the suspect for "preparing to carry out an act of terrorism." The investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist March Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches free collection, delivery s ..

1 minute ago

LRH arranges training camp at Police Lines on prec ..

3 minutes ago

Alibaba Co-Founder Ma Praises Russia's Assistance ..

3 minutes ago

Irshad Memon posted as DG health Sindh

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

3 minutes ago

NATO foreign ministers to meet by videoconference

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.