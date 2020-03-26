Kazakh Special Services Prevent Terrorist Attack In Nur-Sultan - Security Committee
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:43 PM
Kazakh security services have prevented a terrorist attack in the capital of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the National Security Committee said on Thursday
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020)
"On March 25, 2020, as a result of operational-search measures, the National Security Committee detained a follower of a destructive religious movement in Nur-Sultan.
He is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in the capital under the influence of the ideology of the Islamic State international terrorist group [IS, banned in Russia]," the statement said.
According to the press service, an improvised explosive device with striking components was seized during the operation.
A criminal case was launched against the suspect for "preparing to carry out an act of terrorism." The investigation is ongoing.