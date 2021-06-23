UrduPoint.com
Kazakh, Tajik Presidents Agree To Coordinate Response To Afghan Security Breakdown

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan agreed on Wednesday to mount a joint response to the Afghan security crisis, after a Taliban offensive in the north sent Afghan forces fleeing to Tajikistan

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan agreed on Wednesday to mount a joint response to the Afghan security crisis, after a Taliban offensive in the north sent Afghan forces fleeing to Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan's presidency said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, over the phone a day after the Taliban captured a border crossing to Tajikistan.

"The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to coordinate joint actions both in the bilateral format and within the multilateral structures, including of a military-political nature," the statement read.

The Taliban have launched a massive insurgency against government forces since the US and allies announced their pullout. Militants have captured large swathes of rural northern areas and are threatening key cities.

Taliban fighters attacked a border crossing in the northern Kunduz province near the Tajik border on Tuesday, killing, wounding or capturing 100 personnel. The remaining Afghan forces retreated to Tajikistan and were given shelter, the Tajik government said.

