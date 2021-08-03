UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Troops Invited To Participate In Belarus-Russia Military Drills West-2021 - Minsk

Kazakh Troops Invited to Participate in Belarus-Russia Military Drills West-2021 - Minsk

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has invited Kazakh troops to take part in Belarus-Russia military drills West-2021, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has invited Kazakh troops to take part in Belarus-Russia military drills West-2021, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Khrenin held a meeting with the head of Kazakh general staff on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin noted the unity of views on challenges and threats in the East European and Central Asian regions of collective security, praised the level of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus and invited the Kazakh contingent to participate in the exercises West -2021," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The West-2021 drills will be held in Russia and Belarus from September 10-16.

