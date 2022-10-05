Kazakh Volunteer Network Proposes to Nominate Tokayev as Presidential Candidate

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The National Volunteer Network of Kazakhstan proposed on Wednesday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming election of the head of state.

During his address to the people of the country last month, Tokayev proposed to hold early presidential election this fall, though his term will end in 2024. The voting is scheduled for November 20. The Central Election Commission will then have seven days to tabulate ballots, publish the results and register the president-elect.

"We are holding a general meeting of the National Volunteer Network, at which we want to take the initiative to nominate, on behalf of all volunteer organizations that are part of our network, incumbent head of state Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev as a presidential candidate," the chairman of the network said during the meeting, as quoted by the Kazinform news agency.

The meeting participants reportedly supported the initiative.