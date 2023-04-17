Kazakhstan Accredits Afghan Diplomats Representing Taliban Government - Foreign Ministry

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Kazakhstan has accredited diplomats from Afghanistan, although the move does not mean the recognition of the Afghan government under the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday.

"In response to a request of the new Afghan government for accreditation of diplomats, we have made a positive decision," the spokesman told a briefing, adding that the arrival of diplomats representing the Taliban government does not mean its recognition by Kazakhstan.

Following the collapse of the previous government in Afghanistan, its embassies have stopped representing the country abroad, creating a difficult situation, which Kazakhstan wants to help the Afghan people resolve, Smadiyarov stated.

"First of all, I want to remind (you of ) the words of the President (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev) that we will not leave Afghanistan on its own with current difficulties," the spokesman said.

Kazakhstan supports a "united, thriving Afghanistan," the diplomat added.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.