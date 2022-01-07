UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Aggressors Acted Professionally, Targeted Gun Shops - Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 12:32 PM

The deputy chief of staff of Kazakhstan's presidency said aggressors acted professionally and targeted gun shops during unrest that gripped the country in the past days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The deputy chief of staff of Kazakhstan's presidency said aggressors acted professionally and targeted gun shops during unrest that gripped the country in the past days.

"Bandits were engaged in looting, while the second, organized group of terrorists targeted gun shops," Dauren Abaev told the Khabar 24 public broadcaster.

There were snipers with precision rifles among the second group, the official claimed. He said the attackers set up barriers and checkpoints at the buildings they seized and appeared to coordinate their actions through a separate channel.

"They apparently used their own means of communication," he said.

They also attempted to go live on television but failed to do so.

