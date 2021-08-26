Kazakhstan Allows Refueling of Foreign Aircraft to Evacuate EU Citizens From Afghanistan

Kazakhstan gives an opportunity to refuel transport aircraft at its airports to evacuate EU citizens from Afghanistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Kazakhstan gives an opportunity to refuel transport aircraft at its airports to evacuate EU citizens from Afghanistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday.

According to Tokayev's office, the politicians thoroughly discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

Tokayev, at Michel's request, briefed him in detail about Kazakhstan's position on the Afghan problem.

"The head of state believes that Kazakhstan and the EU could closely interact with each other on the Afghan agenda, including in Afghanistan itself. Kazakhstan has provided an opportunity to refuel transport aircraft at its airports to evacuate citizens of EU countries," Tokayev's office said in a statement.