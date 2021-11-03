Kazakhstan Amnesties Over 13,000 People For 30th Anniversary of Independence - Minister

Over 13,500 people will be amnestied in Kazakhstan in the runup to celebrations of the country's 30th anniversary of independence, the country's minister of internal affairs, Yerlan Turgumbayev, said Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Over 13,500 people will be amnestied in Kazakhstan in the runup to celebrations of the country's 30th anniversary of independence, the country's minister of internal affairs, Yerlan Turgumbayev, said Wednesday.

"According to preliminary calculations, 2,236 convicts and 11,310 people registered with the probation service will fall under the amnesty," Turgumbayev said as he presented a draft law on the amnesty at a plenary session of the Mazhilis, Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament.

The law, the minister noted, was developed by the ministry of internal affairs in accordance with instructions from the head of state. Its purpose is to exempt people from serving punishment for "small and medium gravity crimes, as well as reduce the unserved term of punishment for some grave and seriously grave crimes."

The amnesty law will be applied to veterans, minors, elderly citizens, handicapped people and other people who do not pose a serious threat to the security of the nation and its citizens.

"Firstly, around 1,000 people will be freed and 3,800 will be removed from the probation service's register. Secondly, 1,294 people will get a reduction in their time to serve in prison and on probation. Thirdly, 5,000 criminal cases in pre-trial proceedings will be pardoned. From those, 1,674 people will be pardoned from criminal liability, and 1,471 will see provisions on reducing their term of punishment or release," the minister added.

The bill was approved by deputies present at the lower house and will be further submitted to the Senate.

This is not Kazakhstan's first amnesty. The country's authorities are holding it for all anniversary dates. Kazakhstan's independence day will be celebrated on December 16.