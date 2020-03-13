Kazakhstan Bans Entry for People Who Visited Countries Worst Hit by COVID-19 - Nur-Sultan

Kazakhstan banned border crossings for people who visited Iran, Italy, China, South Korea, Germany, Spain and France in the past 30 days as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) - Kazakhstan banned border crossings for people who visited Iran, Italy, China, South Korea, Germany, Spain and France in the past 30 days as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"For countries of the Category 1A (Iran, Italy, China, and Korea) the following restrictions are taken: The issue of visas, as well as the entry into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for nationals of the countries Category 1A is temporarily suspended.

This restriction applies also to those who have visited these countries within the last 30 days," the ministry said.

"For countries of the Category 1B(Germany, Spain, and France): The issue of visas and entry into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the nationals of the countries of Category 1B, as well as to persons who visited these countries within the last 30 days, is temporarily suspended," the ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, Kazakhstan confirmed the first two COVID-19 cases on its soil.