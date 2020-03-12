Kazakhstan Bans Public Events to Prevent Coronavirus Spread Into Country - President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 12 (Sputnik) - All the public events will be banned in Kazakhstan to prevent the coronavirus disease spread into the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday, pledging that Kazakh citizens will face no problems with food and essential goods.

"The World Health Organization has declared coronavirus pandemic. The government proceeds to implementing special prevention measures. Public events are canceled. There will be no disruption in food and essential commodities deliveries to our citizens. It is important to prevent damage for the small and medium business," Tokayev wrote on Twitter, adding that it is essential to "protect citizens' health."