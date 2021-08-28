UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Busts Illicit Gold Processing Operations - Interior Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Kazakhstan has busted criminal groups engaged in illegal extraction, processing and distribution of gold and gold jewelry in five regions of the country, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Kazakh law enforcement officers searched 43 locations on Friday, seizing equipment for gold extraction, melting, jewelry manufacturing, as well as 10 kilogram-worth (22 Pounds) of golden dust and items made with it. The police also hauled 95.8 million tenges ($225,000) and $356,000, expensive cars, firearms and cold weapons, and secret ledgers.

"The interior ministry along with special forces units have conducted a special operation in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, [and] the Akmola and Mangystau provinces to suppress the activity of organized crime groups engaged in stealing gold-bearing materials from companies and mines in the Akmola province," the ministry said in a statement.

The police have busted the entire criminal network, from illegal extraction to distribution of finished products, and arrested 32 people. The Kazakh authorities have opened criminal cases against the criminals, with an investigation already underway.

