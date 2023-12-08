Kazakhstan buys ArcelorMittal subsidiary after fatal accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Astana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Kazakhstan said Friday it had bought the local subsidiary of steel giant ArcelorMittal, six weeks after a mine disaster killed 46 people in the worst accident in the Central Asian country's modern history.

There have been a series of deadly accidents at mines belonging to the Luxembourg-based company over recent years.

Kazakh authorities announced they planned to nationalise the company's mines after the disaster at a coal mine on an ArcelorMittal site in October.

The government said Friday it had bought the ArcelorMittal subsidiary in a deal worth $286 million.

"The Kazakh government and ArcelorMittal have reached an agreement to transfer the ArcelorMittal Temirtau company to Kazakhstan," it added.

ArcelorMittal confirmed the sale.

It said it had been in negotiations with the Kazakh government for several months and that a deal was reached.

"ArcelorMittal today announces it has completed the sale of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, its Kazakh steel and mining operation, to the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation ("QIC"), a state-controlled direct investment fund," it said on its website.