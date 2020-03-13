Kazakhstan Cancels Astana Economic Forum to Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry

Kazakhstan has decided to cancel this year's edition of its annual Astana Economic Forum to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading into the country, a representative of the Kazakh Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Kazakhstan has decided to cancel this year's edition of its annual Astana Economic Forum to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading into the country, a representative of the Kazakh Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Kazakhstan, where no COVID-19 cases have been registered so far despite the fact that it borders China, is stepping up preventive measures. All public events have already been canceled there, including the May 9 military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

"Yes, we are canceling the Astana Economic Forum as well," the Finance Ministry's representative said.

Kazakh Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov said last month that the country had decided to hold the Astana Economic Forum on the sidelines of a ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), expected to be take place in Nur-Sultan in June. However, Smailov said earlier this week that the ministerial would be canceled. The Kazakh Trade Ministry specified later that only the WTO Secretariat was empowered to order the event cancellation, and that Kazakhstan's mission in Geneva was tasked with conducting relevant consultations with the secretariat.