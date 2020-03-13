UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Cancels Astana Economic Forum To Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Kazakhstan Cancels Astana Economic Forum to Prevent Coronavirus Spread - Finance Ministry

Kazakhstan has decided to cancel this year's edition of its annual Astana Economic Forum to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading into the country, a representative of the Kazakh Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Kazakhstan has decided to cancel this year's edition of its annual Astana Economic Forum to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading into the country, a representative of the Kazakh Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Kazakhstan, where no COVID-19 cases have been registered so far despite the fact that it borders China, is stepping up preventive measures. All public events have already been canceled there, including the May 9 military parade, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

"Yes, we are canceling the Astana Economic Forum as well," the Finance Ministry's representative said.

Kazakh Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov said last month that the country had decided to hold the Astana Economic Forum on the sidelines of a ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), expected to be take place in Nur-Sultan in June. However, Smailov said earlier this week that the ministerial would be canceled. The Kazakh Trade Ministry specified later that only the WTO Secretariat was empowered to order the event cancellation, and that Kazakhstan's mission in Geneva was tasked with conducting relevant consultations with the secretariat.

Related Topics

World China Astana Geneva Kazakhstan March May June World War Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire goes in isola ..

20 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

48 seconds ago

Nepali gov't suspends visa-on arrivals for nationa ..

49 seconds ago

Abe, Trump hold phone talks after U.S. leader sugg ..

51 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rise to 62

52 seconds ago

Turkey's new telescope to see first light in 2021

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.