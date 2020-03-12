UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Cancels WTO Ministerial Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Kazakhstan Cancels WTO Ministerial Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Deputy Prime Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 12 (Sputnik) - The ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), expected to take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in June, has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov said on Thursday.

"It has already been canceled," Smailov told reporters, when asked whether the ministerial will be canceled.

He added that the decision was made due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 126,000, no cases have been registered in Kazakhstan so far. The country has taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading there, including an entry ban for German, Spanish, Italian and French citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World German Kazakhstan March June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECC to take up flour prices today

5 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s digital transformation reflec ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 March 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

10 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.