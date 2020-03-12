Kazakhstan Cancels WTO Ministerial Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Deputy Prime Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 12 (Sputnik) - The ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), expected to take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in June, has been canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov said on Thursday.

"It has already been canceled," Smailov told reporters, when asked whether the ministerial will be canceled.

He added that the decision was made due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 126,000, no cases have been registered in Kazakhstan so far. The country has taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading there, including an entry ban for German, Spanish, Italian and French citizens.