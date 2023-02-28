UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Closely Working With US To Avoid Secondary Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Kazakhstan Closely Working With US to Avoid Secondary Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Astana is closely working with Washington to avoid cases when Kazakh businesses could be hit by secondary sanctions the West threatens to impose on those cooperating with Russia, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Tuesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Astana is closely working with Washington to avoid cases when Kazakh businesses could be hit by secondary sanctions the West threatens to impose on those cooperating with Russia, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Tuesday.

"We are grateful that the US is informing us in advance about possible cases where secondary sanctions could be applied. At the moment, there is no Kazakh company or sector that has been targeted by secondary sanctions," Tileuberdi said at a press conference following a C5+1 meeting between the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, and the US secretary of state.

Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. The US has also been leading efforts to increase pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow and impose secondary sanctions against those allegedly helping Moscow to avoid restrictions introduced by the West against Russian entities and individuals.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Company Astana Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Asia

Recent Stories

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

26 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensurin ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensuring cleanliness at cricket stadi ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs194,400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs194,400 per tola

4 minutes ago
 EU Normalization Plan Not De-Facto Recognition Bet ..

EU Normalization Plan Not De-Facto Recognition Between Serbia, Kosovo - Spokesma ..

4 minutes ago
 New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiati ..

New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Ne ..

26 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane W ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.