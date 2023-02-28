Kazakhstan Closely Working With US to Avoid Secondary Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Astana is closely working with Washington to avoid cases when Kazakh businesses could be hit by secondary sanctions the West threatens to impose on those cooperating with Russia, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Tuesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Astana is closely working with Washington to avoid cases when Kazakh businesses could be hit by secondary sanctions the West threatens to impose on those cooperating with Russia, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Tuesday.

"We are grateful that the US is informing us in advance about possible cases where secondary sanctions could be applied. At the moment, there is no Kazakh company or sector that has been targeted by secondary sanctions," Tileuberdi said at a press conference following a C5+1 meeting between the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, and the US secretary of state.

Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. The US has also been leading efforts to increase pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow and impose secondary sanctions against those allegedly helping Moscow to avoid restrictions introduced by the West against Russian entities and individuals.