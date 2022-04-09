UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Committed To Enhancing Strategic Partnership With US - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev assured President Joe Biden during their Monday meeting at the White House of the country's commitment to strengthening their strategic bond.

"Kazakh diplomat conveyed warm wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reaffirming Kazakhstan's commitment to advancing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with the United States," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Separately, the Kazakh ministry and the US embassy held online consultations on Friday for Kazakh entrepreneurs and bankers as well as foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan to discuss the impact of US sanctions against Russia on its neighbor.

The event was aimed at "minimizing the unintended consequences of the US sanctions for the activities of Kazakh businesses and commercial banks as well as the negative impact on foreign trade."

American diplomats explained the specifics of sanctions and doing business with Russia, going forward. The parties agreed to continue cooperation to dampen the impact of sanctions on the Kazakh economy.

