Kazakhstan Completes Joint Special Forces Exercises With Belarus - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Joint Kazakh-Belarusian exercises of special operation forces have completed in the Central Asian republic's mountainous southeast, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Kazakh-Belarusian joint training exercise Orbulak-2022 is completed. During the joint tactical and special exercises, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of Kazakhstan and Belarus conquered Nursultan Peak in the Zailiisky Alatau Mountains," the statement read.

In a training ground in Kazakhstan's southeastern Jetisu Region the soldiers developed a methodology for joint planning of a special operation and conducting intelligence actions against illegal armed formations training targets.

For two weeks, Kazakh and Belarusian military personnel conducted practical exercises on the organizations of raids, ambushes, artillery and aviation targeting, according to the report.

The ministry stated on August 8 that international tactical and special forces exercises were launched in Kazakhstan, the purpose of which was to improve mountain terrain training and increase combat training of special operation forces units.