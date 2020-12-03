Kazakhstan Confirms OPEC+ Decided to Increase Production by 500,000Bpd Next Month

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement decided to increase oil production from January by 500,000 barrels per day, and the next steps will be decided at monthly ministerial meetings, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"Following the meeting, it was decided to increase the supply of oil in January 2021, from a general increase in production of OPEC + countries by 500 thousand barrels per day. ...

Also, the countries participating in the agreement agreed to hold monthly ministerial meetings, starting in January 2021, to review the current state of the oil market and to adjust the further level of restrictions," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the total production cuts of OPEC+ countries in January 2021 will amount to 7.2 million barrels per day from the reference level. Thus, the original decision to reduce oil production by 5.8 million barrels per day was changed.