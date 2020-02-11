UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Considering OPEC+ Proposal To Cut Oil Output By 20,000-30,000 Bpd - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kazakhstan Considering OPEC+ Proposal to Cut Oil Output by 20,000-30,000 Bpd - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) SULTAN, February 11 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is considering a proposal by the OPEC+ technical committee to reduce oil production by another 20,000-30,000 barrels per day, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said Tuesday.

"We are considering the proposal to make a decision. Our commitment today [in terms of output level] is 1.843 million. As part of the proposal that we have received, we have to cut about 20,000-30,000 barrels per day," Nogayev said on the sidelines of a government meeting.

