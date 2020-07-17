Kazakhstan Counts on Being Among First to Receive Future COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Kazakhstan would like to be among the first countries to purchase a vaccine against coronavirus when it is launched into industrial production in Russia, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said Friday.

"We count on Kazakhstan having the opportunity to be among the first countries to purchase batches of vaccines... once industrial production begins. This is very important," Mamin told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.

Mamin also thanked Russia for the assistance it provided in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The most important thing is that we got the expertise of Russian doctors who came, worked and continue to work in different regions of Kazakhstan," he said.

Russian scientists have begun the first trials of vaccine candidates against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is at the forefront of vaccine development.