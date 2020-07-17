UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Counts On Being Among First To Receive Future COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Kazakhstan Counts on Being Among First to Receive Future COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Kazakhstan would like to be among the first countries to purchase a vaccine against coronavirus when it is launched into industrial production in Russia, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said Friday.

"We count on Kazakhstan having the opportunity to be among the first countries to purchase batches of vaccines... once industrial production begins. This is very important," Mamin told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.

Mamin also thanked Russia for the assistance it provided in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The most important thing is that we got the expertise of Russian doctors who came, worked and continue to work in different regions of Kazakhstan," he said.

Russian scientists have begun the first trials of vaccine candidates against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is at the forefront of vaccine development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Minsk Kazakhstan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

46 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.