Kazakhstan Court Hands 18-Year Jail Term to Ex-National Security Chief on Treason Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) A court in Kazakhstan sentenced Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, to 18 years in prison on treason charges on Monday.

The Astana city court said in a statement that Masimov was found guilty of all charges, which accused him of trying to overthrow the government and overstepping his authority.

The general will be stripped of his rank and all state awards, banned from holding public office ever again and will have his property confiscated. The ruling has not taken effect yet.

The case was labeled top-secret and heard behind closed doors. Three of Masimov's deputies were handed prison terms of between 3 and 16 years. The court also ordered some $46 million in assets to be seized.

The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan's top security and intelligence agency, announced Masimov's arrest on treason charges in early 2022, shortly after a wave of unrest swept the Central Asian nation. More than 200 people, including security personnel, died in ensuing clashes.