Kazakhstan Creates Working Group to Optimize National Security Committee

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Kazakhstan has set up an ad hoc group charged with reforming and optimizing the National Security Committee's (NSC) structure and functions following the recent violent protests, the intelligence agency said on Thursday.

In January, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized the Committee for failing to detect potential threats to national security during the January protests, which later grew into unrest and violence.

"In compliance with the instructions of the head of state, announced on January 11 at the plenary meeting of the Mazhilis (the lower house) of the parliament and on January 27 at the meeting of the Security Council, the National Security Committee began work on reformatting the department's activities," the NSC said.

The special working group has been created to assess and optimize the structure, tasks, and functions of NSC bodies, including the border service and the class-A special forces service, the statement read.

A special attention will be paid to the reorganization and strengthening of units for combating terrorism, transnational organized crime, and international drug trafficking, as well as ensuring economic security, the statement said. The agency has also worked out measures to improve the combat readiness of personnel.

"The result of this work will be the reorganization of the structure and approaches of the national security agencies to the organization of the operational and service activities," the statement said.

A groundswell of discontent against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide protests earlier in January, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control.