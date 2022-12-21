UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Did Not Announce Plans To Redirect Ust-Luga Oil Transit To Germany - Transneft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Kazakhstan Did Not Announce Plans to Redirect Ust-Luga Oil Transit to Germany - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kazakhstan is currently pumping about 10 million tonnes of oil through the Druzhba pipeline in Russia's Ust-Luga, but has not announced its intention to redirect these volumes to Germany, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan has oil flowing through the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline via Druzhba to Ust-Luga. From there it is shipped by tankers. But this oil, according to them, they have contracted for next year, and they did not plan to redirect it to Germany, as we understood," Demin said.

Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev said on Tuesday that the Russian oil pipeline monopoly had received German and Polish requests for oil for 2023 despite both countries pledging to stop importing natural oil from Russia.

A German Economy Ministry spokesperson said that the capacities reserved in the Druzhba pipeline were intended for Kazakh and not Russian crude. Refineries in the eastern German cities of Leuna and Schwedt stop ordering Russian oil starting next year.

Igor Demin told Sputnik that Germany had failed to notify the company about these changes. He said German plans to import Kazakh oil through the Druzhba pipeline required consent of the Russian government, in what he said was a political decision.

Related Topics

Import Russia German Company Oil Germany Kazakhstan From Government Million

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

1 hour ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

1 hour ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.