Kazakhstan Did Not Announce Plans to Redirect Ust-Luga Oil Transit to Germany - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kazakhstan is currently pumping about 10 million tonnes of oil through the Druzhba pipeline in Russia's Ust-Luga, but has not announced its intention to redirect these volumes to Germany, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan has oil flowing through the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline via Druzhba to Ust-Luga. From there it is shipped by tankers. But this oil, according to them, they have contracted for next year, and they did not plan to redirect it to Germany, as we understood," Demin said.

Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev said on Tuesday that the Russian oil pipeline monopoly had received German and Polish requests for oil for 2023 despite both countries pledging to stop importing natural oil from Russia.

A German Economy Ministry spokesperson said that the capacities reserved in the Druzhba pipeline were intended for Kazakh and not Russian crude. Refineries in the eastern German cities of Leuna and Schwedt stop ordering Russian oil starting next year.

Igor Demin told Sputnik that Germany had failed to notify the company about these changes. He said German plans to import Kazakh oil through the Druzhba pipeline required consent of the Russian government, in what he said was a political decision.