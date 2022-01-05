UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Did Not Request Aid From Russia Over Ongoing Unrest - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Russia has received no appeals from Kazakhstan to help solve the issue of protests in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No. We are convinced that our Kazakh friends can solve their internal problems on their own," Peslov said when asked whether Nur-Sultan requested Moscow for help to deal with the ongoing situation.

The spokesman also stressed the importance of not meddling in the internal affairs of Kazakhstan from abroad.

More Stories From World

