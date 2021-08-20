Kazakhstan Does Not Recognize Taliban, Has No Political Contacts - Deputy Foreign Minister

Kazakhstan does not recognize the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) government in Afghanistan and has not established any political contacts with the movement, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rahmetullin said on Friday

"We have not recognized the Taliban," Rahmetullin stated.

There are no political-level contacts between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, senior diplomat added.

On Thursday, the Kazakh foreign ministry announced that they were following closely the developments in Afghanistan and supported the United Nations Security Council statement on the need to create an inclusive government in the country, representing all society strata, and having high regard for ethnic minorities' rights, women rights and international law.

"Compliance with these requirements will be a necessary condition for launching a dialogue with the new Afghan government," Rahmetullin said.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee abroad. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to depart from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.