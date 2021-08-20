UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Does Not Recognize Taliban, Has No Political Contacts - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:49 PM

Kazakhstan Does Not Recognize Taliban, Has No Political Contacts - Deputy Foreign Minister

Kazakhstan does not recognize the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) government in Afghanistan and has not established any political contacts with the movement, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rahmetullin said on Friday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Kazakhstan does not recognize the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) government in Afghanistan and has not established any political contacts with the movement, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rahmetullin said on Friday.

"We have not recognized the Taliban," Rahmetullin stated.

There are no political-level contacts between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, senior diplomat added.

On Thursday, the Kazakh foreign ministry announced that they were following closely the developments in Afghanistan and supported the United Nations Security Council statement on the need to create an inclusive government in the country, representing all society strata, and having high regard for ethnic minorities' rights, women rights and international law.

"Compliance with these requirements will be a necessary condition for launching a dialogue with the new Afghan government," Rahmetullin said.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee abroad. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to depart from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia Kazakhstan August Women Ashraf Ghani All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago
 Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

15 seconds ago
 PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million i ..

PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million in Pakistani start-up Airlift

17 seconds ago
 Two tribal elders shot dead in Upper Orakzai

Two tribal elders shot dead in Upper Orakzai

20 seconds ago
 Chinese Astronauts Edge Into Space From Tiangong S ..

Chinese Astronauts Edge Into Space From Tiangong Space Station For 2nd Time - St ..

23 seconds ago
 AstraZeneca hails trial results for Covid treatmen ..

AstraZeneca hails trial results for Covid treatment

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.