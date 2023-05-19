Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effective - European Commission

The strategic partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan, which was agreed on in November, has come into effect as both sides' representatives have outlined their future course of action, the European Commission stated on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023)

In early November, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen signed a memorandum of understanding which established a partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU. The agreement focused on the areas of the future collaboration and envisioned taking concrete steps half a year after the signing.

"Today, Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, on behalf of the European Commission, and Alikhan Smailov ... announced a set of concrete actions that will implement the Memorandum of Understanding ... between the EU and Kazakhstan on strategic partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen," the EC's statement read.

The announcement was made after an exchange of opinions through letters between Smailov and von der Leyen, the statement added.

The roadmap implies, in particular, the joint realization of investment projects, close collaboration on geological research and the development of a set of proper skills and capacity under the EU Horizon program, the EC said.

"The partnership builds on the existing enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement (EPCA) and aims to jointly develop and better integrate EU and Kazakh strategic value chains related to raw materials, to batteries and to renewable hydrogen. The benefits of closer cooperation are already apparent with first projects already under way," the statement read.

From June 1-2, the EC's Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will implement the first practical actions within the partnership along with Smailov and Kazakh Industry Minister Marat Karabayev during the 13th International Astana Mining and Metallurgy Congress, the EU added.