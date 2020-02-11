Kazakhstan Evacuates 217 People From China Due to Coronavirus - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) SULTAN, February 11 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan evacuated 217 people from China due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said Tuesday.

"A total of 217 people returned to Nur-Sultan from Beijing this morning," Birtanov told reporters.

He said they would be quarantined for at least three days.

"There are certain risks, they will be examined," Birtanov said.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that it would send aircraft on February 10 and 12 to Beijing to evacuate citizens due to the outbreak of coronavirus.