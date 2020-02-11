UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Evacuates 217 People From China Due To Coronavirus - Minister

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Kazakhstan Evacuates 217 People From China Due to Coronavirus - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) SULTAN, February 11 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan evacuated 217 people from China due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said Tuesday.

"A total of 217 people returned to Nur-Sultan from Beijing this morning," Birtanov told reporters.

He said they would be quarantined for at least three days.

"There are certain risks, they will be examined," Birtanov said.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that it would send aircraft on February 10 and 12 to Beijing to evacuate citizens due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Related Topics

China Beijing Kazakhstan February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

9 hours ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

10 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

10 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.