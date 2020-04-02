UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Expects 0.9%-Drop Of GDP In 2020 Amid Global Instability - Economy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:50 AM

Kazakhstan Expects 0.9%-Drop of GDP in 2020 Amid Global Instability - Economy Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Kazakh Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Thursday he expected the national GDP to drop by 0.9 percent in 2020 instead of the earlier forecast 4.1-percent growth.

During the government's meeting, the minister said that the instability in global markets would result in a drop in the Kazakh manufacturing industry, agriculture, services, and other branches of the economy.

From his point of view, Kazakhstan's exports will decrease by $16.3 billion to $35.1 billion, while the imports will fall by $7.5 billion to $26.6 billion.

"Given all the mentioned factors, we expect the GDP to fall by 0.9 percent," Dalenov added.

In early March, the minister said that the Kazakh economy would rise by 4.1 percent in 2020, but the following drop of oil prices and the spread of the coronavirus disease urged the Kazakh cabinet to revise the forecast.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Oil Kazakhstan March 2020 Market All From Government Cabinet Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

7 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

9 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.