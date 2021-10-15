UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiative to Create UN Regional Center in Almaty

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to back the initiative to create a United Nations regional center in Almaty with an eye to supporting Afghanistan in the future

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to back the initiative to create a United Nations regional center in Almaty with an eye to supporting Afghanistan in the future.

"It is obvious that after overcoming the acute phase of the crisis, Afghanistan will need further systemic support from the UN institutions. This important task can be addressed by the initiative we are promoting, which is to create a UN regional center in Almaty. We hope the countries of the commonwealth will assist us with these plans," Tokayev said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

Kazakhstan shares the UN position that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan "should be the focus of attention of the entire international community," the president noted.

He further urged global leaders not to "leave Afghanistan alone with unprecedented difficulties" even if it goes against their own political convictions.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan has already started supplying food and essential goods to Afghanistan as part of the humanitarian effort.

On September 13, the UN humanitarian bodies appealed for $606 million to cover the essential needs of 10.8 million people from the most vulnerable groups of the Afghan population; however, they have gathered less than half of the target amount so far.

In early October, the UN announced that its refugee agency will send three planes with humanitarian aid for Afghanistan via Uzbekistan's Termez in the near future.

