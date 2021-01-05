Kazakhstan Exploring Opportunity to Acquire 2 US Reconnaissance Aircraft- Defense Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is exploring the opportunity to acquire King Air B300ER Scorpion aircraft produced by US-based Textron corporation, which are equipped with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, the Kazakh Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On December 23, the US Department of State approved a sale of two King Air B300ER Scorpion aircraft and related equipment to Kazakhstan for an estimated cost of $128.1 million.

"The defense ministry is considering the possibility of acquiring reconnaissance aircraft of various manufacturers, including from the US. The Department of State has in principle approved the possibility of selling King Air B300ER Scorpion aircraft to the Republic of Kazakhstan. A corresponding notification has been sent to Congress for approval. This has provided an opportunity to conduct negotiations, but has not imposed commitments on the Kazakh side," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the project was discussed by the sides, and "the final decision will be made in compliance with the procedure for the acquisition of weapons and military equipment that is established in Kazakhstan."

According to the ministry, King Air B300ER Scorpion aircraft will allow the Kazakh armed forces to increase the monitoring of the country's territory to detect possible security threats.

"There is a need for reconnaissance aircraft in the armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is justified by the interests of ensuring the country's defense capacity," the ministry said.

King Air B300ER Scorpion is a jet aircraft designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The aircraft's maximum speed is 830 kilometers per hour (520 miles per hour), with its flying range reaching 4,100 kilometers. Besides the reconnaissance equipment, the aircraft can carry various types of rockets, missiles, bombs and guns.