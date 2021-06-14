UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Minister, US Special Representative Discuss Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

"Kazakhstan will continue to make efforts to contribute to the development of Afghanistan, including within the framework of the C5+1 format, which has already become a key mechanism for interaction between Central Asia and the United States," the ministry quoted Tileuberdi as saying.

Both sides also discussed the means in which an inter-Afghan dialogue would be set up.

According to the statement, both parties agreed to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation in the Afghan direction.

The US is to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

At a press conference on June 13, Khalizad said that the United States would work hard to reach peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

