Kazakhstan Fulfilled Obligations by 95% During OPEC+ Deal Period - Energy Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Over the entire period of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement since May 2020, Kazakhstan has fulfilled its obligations under the deal by 95 percent, the republic's Energy Ministry said.

"For the entire period of the agreement from May 2020 to October 2021, the fulfillment of obligations amounted to 95 percent," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the OPEC+ quota for Kazakhstan in October was set at 1.524 million barrels per day, while the actual production was 1.599 million barrels per day.