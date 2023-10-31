(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karaganda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Standing shoulder to shoulder with his colleagues in the autumn drizzle, miner Arman Kasimov bid his final farewell to a friend killed in last week's mining disaster.

So many of his colleagues died in the fire at Kazakhstan's Kostenko coal mine last Saturday that he was forced to choose which funeral to attend.

"It is impossible to be in time for all of them," he told AFP in the city of Karaganda.

The blaze, which claimed the lives of 45 people, sparked nationwide mourning in a country all too familiar with mining disasters.

Around a hundred people were gathered for the funeral of Yerbulat Adampayev, who had celebrated his 53rd birthday just a fortnight ago.

"He was a good guy you could count on, he gave advice to everyone," Kasimov said.

Working in the mines pays slighty higher than the average wage for the region, but that premium comes at a cost.

The disaster on Saturday was the worst in the Central Asian country's post-Soviet history, and came after a series of deadly accidents at other mines owned or by ArcelorMittal.

While the steel giant's arrival in Kazakhstan was initially welcomed by locals seeking prosperity after the Soviet collapse of the 1990s, its reputation has been tarnished by repeated deaths.

Carried by a dozen men, Adampayev's body was brought outside a local mosque.

Women could be heard crying out in grief as the funeral procession passed.

"Mining is like a pact with the devil," Kasimov told AFP.

"You can support your family, but it takes your life."