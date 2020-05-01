UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Has No Fear Of Being Dependent On China - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:29 PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday said his country is not afraid of overt dependency on China due to the mutually beneficial nature of their partnership

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday said his country is not afraid of overt dependency on China due to the mutually beneficial nature of their partnership.

Speaking with Mir broadcaster, Tokayev noted that economic dependency is expressed in three categories: trade, investment, and loans. According to him, the Chinese share of Kazakhstan's trade is at 15 percent, while the share of the Chinese investments and loans are at only seven and five percent, respectively.

"Thus we are not afraid of an intimate embrace, as you have put it.

We are creating a mutually beneficial economic partnership between our countries, and the cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is absolutely natural," Tokayev said answering a question.

He recalled that other countries also develop ties with Beijing, mentioning China's Belt and Road initiative which numbers over 120 countries and almost 30 international organizations as participants.

In 2013, China began its Belt and Road initiative to boost its influence in different parts of the world.

