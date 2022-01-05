Kazakhstan Has Not Yet Asked CSTO to Assist Amid Protests - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakhstan has not yet appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with a request to help it with ongoing protests, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

"No, it (Kazakhstan) has not requested (assistance) yet," the source said.

The CSTO can be used to resolve internal unrest based on a relevant decision of a concerned state, they explained.