Kazakhstan Has Not Yet Asked CSTO To Assist Amid Protests - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakhstan has not yet appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with a request to help it with ongoing protests, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.
"No, it (Kazakhstan) has not requested (assistance) yet," the source said.
The CSTO can be used to resolve internal unrest based on a relevant decision of a concerned state, they explained.