Kazakhstan Hit With 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - Interior Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Kazakhstan's Almaty Region on Sunday, a representative from the country's interior ministry told Sputnik.

"The earthquake's energy class was 12.8, magnitude ” 5.

4, depth ” 5 kilometers [3.1 miles]," the representative said.

The earthquake occurred at 5:07 a.m. (23:00 GMT) and the epicenter was 145 kilometers northeast of the Kazakh capital.

No casualties or damage have so far been reported.