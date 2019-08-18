Kazakhstan Hit With 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - Interior Ministry
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:50 AM
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Kazakhstan's Almaty Region on Sunday, a representative from the country's interior ministry told Sputnik.
"The earthquake's energy class was 12.8, magnitude ” 5.
4, depth ” 5 kilometers [3.1 miles]," the representative said.
The earthquake occurred at 5:07 a.m. (23:00 GMT) and the epicenter was 145 kilometers northeast of the Kazakh capital.
No casualties or damage have so far been reported.