UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Hit With 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Kazakhstan Hit With 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - Interior Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Kazakhstan's Almaty Region on Sunday, a representative from the country's interior ministry told Sputnik.

"The earthquake's energy class was 12.8, magnitude ” 5.

4, depth ” 5 kilometers [3.1 miles]," the representative said.

The earthquake occurred at 5:07 a.m. (23:00 GMT) and the epicenter was 145 kilometers northeast of the Kazakh capital.

No casualties or damage have so far been reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Interior Ministry Almaty Kazakhstan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

9 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

10 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

10 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

10 hours ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

10 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.