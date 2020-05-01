UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Honors WWII Fallen, Supports Veterans - President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:37 PM

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Kazakhstan honors the memory of soldiers who fought in World War II and strives to support its veterans, including by extending financial support packages in observance of the 75th anniversary of the victory day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

The 75th anniversary of the end of WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

"Soldiers who fought in the Great Patriotic War are treated with great care in Kazakhstan. They are all heroes for us. We honor the memory of the soldiers who fell while fighting. We surround veterans with attention and honors. On the occasion of the 75th victory anniversary, each veteran will receive one million tenge, this is approximately $2,500," Tokayev said in an interview with the Mir television channel, broadcasting in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

According to the president, the war has affected pretty much every family in Kazakhstan and May 9 is observed as "a day of remembrance."

He said there was a new law in Kazakhstan regulating the government's support to veterans and home front workers. Benefits are now going to be available to more categories of Kazakh soldiers who fought in wars and armed conflicts, as well as to people who partook in extinguishing the consequences of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

