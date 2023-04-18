Kazakhstan, IAEA Sign Framework Program for Technical Cooperation for Next 5 Years

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Tuesday signed the Country Programme Framework for 2023-2028, which will serve as a basis for the medium-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and the agency, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"Signing (of the document) took place during the official visit of the IAEA head. A new program for 2023-2028 is developed based on the experience of technical cooperation and Kazakhstan's status as the country that is planning to build its first ever nuclear power plant. It outlines four priority fields: nuclear energy infrastructure, nuclear and radiation security, food security and nuclear medicine," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of cooperation, Kazakhstan expects to receive nuclear technologies that could be used to achieve national goals of the country's development, the ministry added.

Later in the day, Grossi met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss partnership between the IAEA and Kazakhstan and the country's plans to build its first nuclear power plant.

"I am sure that your visit is very timely in terms of development of our relations. You know that it is a priority for Kazakhstan to work with the agency. We are very interested and highly value your job as the head of this extremely important institute," Tokayev said at the meeting.

In September, 2021, Tokayev stated that his country needed a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. Last June, the Kazakh president said that Astana had decided on the location of its first nuclear power plant and was considering potential foreign suppliers of nuclear technologies, with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP and China's CNNC among contenders.