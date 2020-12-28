UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With Pfizer - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Kazakhstan Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With Pfizer - Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 28 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan on Monday signed a deal with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to begin receiving its vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the health ministry said.

"Today, we signed a non-disclosure agreement with company Pfizer and are ready to receive shipments of the vaccine in Kazakhstan by issuing special papers," First Vice Minister Marat Shoranov said at a briefing.

According to the official, the timing will depend on manufacturing capacity and the company's shipping capabilities.

"We have come up with the rules that allow registering a vaccine based on interim reports of the Phase 3 trials.

Regarding the Pfizer vaccine, apart from high demands for transportation and storage demands ” down to minus 70 degrees [Celsius, minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit] ” it has a different price, it costs up to twice as much that the vaccine manufactured in the Russian Federation," Shoranov added.

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that its vaccine had been tested to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to a preliminary analysis from a Phase 3 clinical study.

Kazakhstan already began producing the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier in the month and is planning to register it by February 12.

Related Topics

Russia Company Price Kazakhstan February November December From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

3 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad extends ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University to grant admissions in Bachelors ..

6 minutes ago

Romanian President to Visit Moldova on Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Serological Survey Shows 4.43% of Residents of Chi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.