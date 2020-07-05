Kazakhstan Introduces 14-Day Nationwide COVID-19 Quarantine Amid Surge in Cases

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) SULTAN, July 4 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is introducing a two-week COVID-19 quarantine starting Saturday night at midnight amid a surge in coronavirus cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The state commission in charge of COVID-19 response has decided to ban sports and public events, close beauty salons, museums and fitness centers.

Public transport will be limited, however, air traffic between the regions will continue.

Kazakhstan has so far registered over 45,700 COVID-19 cases, 188 deaths and more than 15,500 recoveries.

According to Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the restrictions can be extended by 14 weeks or toughened, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the country.