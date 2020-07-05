UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Introduces 14-Day Nationwide COVID-19 Quarantine Amid Surge In Cases

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Kazakhstan Introduces 14-Day Nationwide COVID-19 Quarantine Amid Surge in Cases

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) SULTAN, July 4 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is introducing a two-week COVID-19 quarantine starting Saturday night at midnight amid a surge in coronavirus cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The state commission in charge of COVID-19 response has decided to ban sports and public events, close beauty salons, museums and fitness centers.

Public transport will be limited, however, air traffic between the regions will continue.

Kazakhstan has so far registered over 45,700 COVID-19 cases, 188 deaths and more than 15,500 recoveries.

According to Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the restrictions can be extended by 14 weeks or toughened, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Traffic Kazakhstan July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

16 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

2 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

2 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

2 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.