Kazakhstan Introduces Restrictions on Work of Non-Vaccinated Service, Industry Employees

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Kazakhstan's interdepartmental coronavirus response commission recommended on Tuesday introducing restrictions on the work of non-vaccinated service employees and staffers of industrial enterprises.

"The interdepartmental commission recommended the chief sanitary doctor to implement the following additional quarantine measures: to impose restrictions on the work of service employees and staffers of large organized teams (industrial enterprises) who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, with the exception of those having permanent medical contraindications and those who have recovered from the coronavirus," the commission said in a statement.

In addition, the commission recommends mandatory PCR tests for those refusing to get inoculated despite having no medical contraindications.

The new measures are introduced in light of the discovery of the Delta coronavirus strain in Nur-Sultan, the commission explained. Kazakhstan has recorded 410,523 COVID-19 cases and 4,249 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic.