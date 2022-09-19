Kazakhstan Introduces Temporary Ban on Export of Coal by Road - Industry Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Kazakhstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of coal by road to avoid shortages during winter, the ministry of industry and infrastructure development said on Monday.

"The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has adopted order number 514 dated September 14, 2022, on the introduction of a temporary ban on the export of coal by road," the ministry said in a statement.

The explanatory note to the document specified that the ban is introduced for a period of six months for the export of coal, briquettes, pellets and similar types of solid fuels obtained from coal.

According to the ministry, the decision was worked out jointly will regional authorities to "achieve the goals of the 2022-2023 heating season" and prevent any shortages of coal, when there will be a high demand for the fuel.

The Kazakh authorities had already introduced several bans on the export of oil products by road, most recently in July. Gasoline and diesel fuel is cheaper in Kazakhstan than in the neighboring countries, including Russia and Kyrgyzstan, due to state regulation of marginal prices.

