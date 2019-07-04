UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Jails Three Mothers Ahead Of Protests

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Kazakhstan jails three mothers ahead of protests

Kazakh authorities jailed three women with dependent children on extremism charges, claiming they violated the terms of their house arrest by promoting new protests, their lawyers said Thursday

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Kazakh authorities jailed three women with dependent children on extremism charges, claiming they violated the terms of their house arrest by promoting new protests, their lawyers said Thursday.

Oksana Shevchuk, Zhazira Demeuova and Gulzipa Djaukerova were moved to pre-trial detention after the court hearings changed their status from house arrest, Demeuova's lawyer Gulnara Zhuaspayeva told AFP.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan is struggling to keep a lid on a protest mood after police arrested 4,000 people in June when presidential elections were held.

Low-income mothers like the three women placed under house arrest on extremism charges last month have posed a particular challenge for a regime rocked by economic downturn.

Related Topics

Protest Police Lawyers Kazakhstan June Women From Court

Recent Stories

UN envoy on migrants criticises 'blindness' of EU ..

44 seconds ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

46 seconds ago

Kosovo bans Serbian officials in latest diplomatic ..

50 seconds ago

Barty cruises, fireworks anticipated for Kyrgios a ..

3 minutes ago

'Victims, perpetrators': Rehabilitating Indonesia' ..

3 minutes ago

Istanbul theater-goers to see 'Evita' for first ti ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.