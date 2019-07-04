Kazakhstan jails three mothers ahead of protests

Kazakh authorities jailed three women with dependent children on extremism charges, claiming they violated the terms of their house arrest by promoting new protests, their lawyers said Thursday

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Kazakh authorities jailed three women with dependent children on extremism charges, claiming they violated the terms of their house arrest by promoting new protests, their lawyers said Thursday.

Oksana Shevchuk, Zhazira Demeuova and Gulzipa Djaukerova were moved to pre-trial detention after the court hearings changed their status from house arrest, Demeuova's lawyer Gulnara Zhuaspayeva told AFP.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan is struggling to keep a lid on a protest mood after police arrested 4,000 people in June when presidential elections were held.

Low-income mothers like the three women placed under house arrest on extremism charges last month have posed a particular challenge for a regime rocked by economic downturn.