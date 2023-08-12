Open Menu

Kazakhstan Keen To Promote Cooperation With UAE: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Oralov Askhat Razdykovich has reaffirmed his country's keenness to promote cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly in joint investment projects and tourism sector, UAE's official news agency WAM reported Friday

In a statement to the WAM, Razdykovich hailed the Abu Dhabi Plaza built in the Kazakh capital of Astana as an exemplary project of bilateral cooperation, adding that his country is seeking to bolster more joint investment projects with the UAE.

Razdykovich noted that with multiple government-led infrastructure projects launched in Astana, the capital city has emerged as an attractive destination for investors.

The minister expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to provide all support for UAE's investors in a bid to deepen the ongoing cooperation between the two sides, said the statement.

The Kazakh official said his country also looks forward to learning from the UAE's experience in developing tourism while highlighting its target of adding more tourist facilities and resorts nationwide.

